Richmond police are seeking the public's help in identifying this suspect from a Monday afternoon robbery at the Chase Bank at 2101 Chester Boulevard.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police are searching for a man who robbed the Chase Bank at 2101 Chester Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

A man wearing a hat and a white surgical mask entered the bank Monday afternoon, passed a staffer a note stating he had a gun and demanded money, according to a release from the Richmond Police Department. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money in a plastic shopping bag that was placed inside a canvas bag.

No weapon was displayed and no vehicle was observed, according to the release. No injuries were reported from the scene.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his 50’s, approximately 5 feet-6 inches tall with a slender build and dark gray and white hair; he was wearing a tan hat, a gray shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Police asked that anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any information call the Richmond Police Department Investigative Services Division, 765-983-7247.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond bank robbed Monday; police seek suspect