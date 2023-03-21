Richmond City Commissioner arrested... for a good cause

Mar. 21—Blake Vickers

They finally got him.

City Commissioner Jim Newby was "arrested" at the Richmond Athletic Club by officers with the Richmond Police Department (RPD) on Monday afternoon.

The commissioner's incarceration is all for a good cause, though, as Newby is participating in the Hope's Wings Jail and Bail fundraiser.

"Everyone knows I get arrested every year for a good cause. I like to do it in a good way — just like the old college days — and really get arrested," Newby said of the dramatic way in which he chooses to be "arrested" for the fundraiser.

Since its founding in 2006, Hope's Wings has served Madison County and its surrounding area with a shelter for victims of domestic violence. The program also provides preventative education and resources to the community.

Jail and Bail is Hope's Wings biggest fundraiser of the year. Leaders throughout the county participate in the program. They will be "arrested" by the RPD and "jailed" until their bail — set at $600 per person — is paid off. Central Bank will serve as the jail this year. Refreshments will be available for anyone taking part in the program.

This year, Jail and Bail is particularly important for Hope's Wings, as the facility is recovering from nearly $22,000 worth of plumbing damage.

"Our plumbing lines have dropped, so gravity is working against us. Instead of water and sewage being pushed out of the building, it is settling in the lines and backing up into the building," explained Hope's Wings Executive Director Jennifer Lainhart in a previous interview with the Register.

As a result of the ongoing repair work, Hope's Wings has not been able to admit new residents into the shelter.

In 2022 alone, Jail and Bail raised nearly $50,000. Lainhart noted that most people who participate in the program raise well above $600. She praised Newby for his consistent support of the program.

Story continues

"I feel like the community members expect this from us. They have always gotten behind it, and I think they have a good time with it. I think the leadership has a good time," Lainhart said. "Mayor Robert Blythe has always done it and been a good sport about it. So has Commissioner Jim Newby. There's not been one year — whether he was a commissioner or a citizen — that he has not done it. He always has a good time with it."

Newby is in agreement with Lainhart, and added that Hope's Wings is one of his favorite causes.

"It's for a good cause. It helps out a lot of young ladies and their children that are in need. This is one of the causes I hold dear to my heart," Newby said.