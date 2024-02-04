Richmond Civic Theatre volunteers win Distinguished Community Leader Award

Cheri and David Jetmore give a speech after receiving the Art Vivian Distinguished Community Leader award at the Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner on Jan. 19, 2024. The Jetmores were nominated by Richmond Civic Theatre and have been involved with it for over 40 years, as well as serving other local organizations.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Cheri and David Jetmore have been involved with the Richmond Civic Theatre for more than 40 years.

In that time, the two have worn a number of hats, as one might expect, from seeing time on the stage to being behind the scenes.

But it was their time that they dedicated to philanthropic work, not only with the theater but to multiple other organizations in the Wayne County community, that earned them the Art Vivian Distinguished Community Leader Award at the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner on Friday, Jan. 19.

Cheri and David Jetmore (middle) receive the Art Vivian Distinguished Community Leader award from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Here are the rest of this year's "Could We Be Any More Excited" award winners (descriptions of winners from awards script):

Outstanding Chamber Committee Members

Awards, Celebration and Events Committee: Jackie Webb

"Jackie has served as the ACEs committee chair for the past two years and been consistently and enthusiastically serving our Chamber members and the events, including the award festivities."

Business and Education Committee: Dr. Matthew Hicks, Northeastern-Wayne Schools

"The synergy between education partners and the business community flourishes within the Business & Education Committee. Dr. Hicks, with his expertise, unwavering optimism, and forward-thinking approach, contributes to the committee's initiatives. His commitment ensures the cultivation of a robust future workforce, laying the groundwork for continued success for years to come."

Buy Local Committee: Angel Gray, Wayne County Convention & Tourism Bureau

"Angel’s can-do attitude along with her incredible marketing skills make her the perfect choice for this year’s winner. She has participated on the committee for six years and assisted in projects such as Restaurant Week, Love Local, Buy Local Certified program, Wayne County Weekends, Shop Small Saturday and more."

HYPE Wayne County: Morgan Burk, Abilities Richmond

"Morgan loves attending and volunteering with any type of HYPE event. She may be the youngest member but has jumped in without missing a beat. In 2023, she volunteered, showed off her golf swing and represented HYPE at community events. It was a joy to see Morgan in her element, not just as a young professional but going above and beyond for the committee."

Issues and Advocacy: Paul Witte, First Bank Richmond

"Paul Witte has successfully concluded a two-year tenure as the committee chair, following years of dedicated service on the Issues & Advocacy Committee. With active involvement, he consistently advocates for the best interests of the business community, addressing concerns spanning community development, essential services, and emerging needs. His ability to facilitate important conversations results in long-term impact."

Membership Outreach: Alfredo Diamond, Better Homes & Gardens First Realty Group

"Making it a priority to help the Chamber meet the needs of area businesses, Alfredo comes to the table with ideas and a team spirit. He has assisted with efforts such as welcoming and introducing new members at events, presenting awards, or writing a note of thanks. Always looking for ways to increase the visibility of Chamber members, Alfredo is an excellent addition to the Membership Outreach Committee!"

Volunteer of the Year: Doug Borgsdorf

Doug Borgsdorf (left) receives the Volunteer of the Year award from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

"Outside of the Chamber, Doug Borgsdorf is the epitome of “We R Richmond” — building community spirit everywhere he goes. It is no different with his devotion to the Chamber. With incredible enthusiasm and energy, Doug says “yes” every time he is asked to assist with a project.

"In 2023, he graciously accepted the opportunity to inspire attendees at the Chamber Business Summit. He also took time to speak separately for past and present WC Leads participants and their mentors.

"Most recently, he worked with the Primex team for another year, creating and printing much of tonight’s whimsical décor. His gift of time and talent is heartfelt."

Champion of Diversity: Susanna Tanner Photography

Susanna Tanner, owner of Susanna Tanner Photography receives the Champion of Diversity award from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance for her "50 Over 50 Project" during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

"Our recipient of the Chamber’s Champion of Diversity Award spotlights Susanna Tanner's groundbreaking "50 over 50" project. The multi-media project features women over the age of 50 and stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment to inclusivity and the celebration of diversity within our community. By showcasing the beauty and wisdom of women in this age group through her lens, Susanna has not only captured remarkable portraits but incorporated storytelling while shattering stereotypes and fostering a more inclusive narrative surrounding age and beauty.

"This visionary project captures the essence of diversity and embraces the rich tapestry of experiences that make up our community. The collection was on display at Reid Health for three months, allowing visitors, patients, and employees to peruse the gallery and reflect on each story told through photos, writing, and audio recordings. The "50 over 50" project is a powerful reminder that diversity is not only a reflection of our differences but also an acknowledgment of the collective strength that arises when we appreciate the unique story each woman carries. Tonight, we commend Susanna for her outstanding contribution, and we proudly present her with the Chamber’s Champion of Diversity Award."

The Bob Rosa Buy Local Award: Farmers Insurance Tara Piatt Agency

Tara Piatt, owner of Farmers Insurance Tara Piatt Agency, receives the Bob Rosa Buy Local Award from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

"We celebrate the embodiment of the Bob Rosa Buy Local Award through the Farmers Insurance Tara Piatt Agency, a beacon of commitment to Wayne County's business community. This agency has become a model of support for other local businesses.

"Their commitment to the Wayne County business community extends beyond the conventional, with a distinctive practice of proudly wearing t-shirts branded with logos of other local businesses. This unique gesture is a tangible representation of their dedication to promoting and uplifting fellow entrepreneurs in the community, showcasing a collaborative spirit that resonates with the core values of the Bob Rosa Buy Local Award. Moreover, the agency actively engages in social media shout-outs, leveraging its platform to spotlight and advocate for others, becoming an inspiration to us all."

Achievement in Excellence for a Nonprofit: Richmond Rose Garden

Lisa Burkhardt of the Richmond Rose Garden receives the award for Achievement in Excellence for a Nonprofit from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Partner In Education Award: Eastern Indiana Works

Wayne Williams and Gus Linde from Eastern Indiana Works receive the Partnership in Education award from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

"Under the leadership of CEO Gus Linde, Eastern Indiana Works has deepened its commitment to the prosperity of Wayne County. Gus and his dedicated team, particularly Wayne Williams, the Senior Director of Employer Engagement, have forged a meaningful partnership with the Chamber, shaping the future workforce in innovative ways. Serving as both sponsors and presenters, they have played a pivotal role in organizing the Career Fair for high school juniors and seniors, as well as the Hiring Fair tailored for recent high school graduates navigating the path beyond graduation. Through engaging and interactive presentations like "The Worst Interview Ever" and "First Impressions," they have brought a dynamic touch to youth outreach, leaving a lasting impact on the emerging talents of our community.

"In addition to their hands-on involvement in these events, Eastern Indiana Works has demonstrated a commitment to collaboration through their participation on the Chamber's Business & Education Committee and the "Youth Hub" sub-committee. Wayne Williams is also an active member of the Forward Wayne County Employability Coalition. Lastly, their role in the Veterans Resource and Hiring Fair underscores their passion to matching skilled individuals with the right positions, contributing to the region's growth and success."

Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award: Kaitlyn Lacey

Kaitlyn Lacey, Western Wayne Schools, receives the award for Outstanding Service to Agriculture from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

"As a dedicated professional at Lincoln High School, Kaitlyn Lacy plays a pivotal role in shaping the present and future success of Wayne County youth. Serving as the adult lead for Future Farmers of America, Kaitlyn has been instrumental in guiding this group of emerging leaders. These individuals actively contribute to various community projects, with several years dedicated to assisting our Chamber in event setup and tear down, showcasing their commitment to community service.

"Within the realm of Lincoln Golden Eagle Industries, Kaitlyn orchestrates hands-on landscaping initiatives that extend throughout Cambridge City and its surroundings. In the greenhouse, students under Kaitlyn’s guidance not only cultivate plants, honing valuable horticultural skills but also actively participate in selling these plants to generate funds for the school’s programs. Additionally, she oversees Lincoln High School's comprehensive work-based learning program, involving senior internships and apprenticeships. This initiative provides students with opportunities for hands-on learning and valuable experiences, enriching their high school education. Kaitlyn goes above and beyond, not only guiding students through the internship process but also actively assisting them in their job-seeking endeavors, ultimately setting them on a trajectory toward long-term employment post-graduation. In every area, Kaitlyn makes a lasting impact on the future of students fortunate enough to be under her guidance."

Achievement of Excellence-Small Business: Ryan’s Flooring

Aaron Ryan of Ryan's Flooring receives the award for Achievement of Excellence-Small Business from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

"Stepping beyond the realm of simply selling tile and carpets, Ryan's has woven itself into the very fabric of our community. Relocating their business into downtown Richmond filled a vacant commercial space with new life. With every exceptional floor they install, they lay the foundation for thriving businesses, cozy homes, and a sense of pride in our shared spaces. Their commitment to superior service ensures each customer receives not just a new floor, but a trusted partner in building their dreams.

"Ryan's impact extends beyond individual projects. They champion the spirit of community, inspiring other small businesses to invest in Wayne County's future. Their success echoes a resounding message: here in Wayne County, ambition is nurtured by a supportive community and unwavering dedication."

Achievement of Excellence-Large Business: Elevator Equipment Corporation

Rick Hooker, Joe Gibbs and Gale Huntsman of the Elevator Equipment Corporation receive the award for Achievement of Excellence-Large Company from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

"EECO (pronounced “eee-co”) was founded in 1946 in California, and they launched Richmond’s location in 1973. Beginning with simply a long 30-foot bay and a handful of people, the business has grown into a 160,000 square foot versatile manufacturing operation of 100 people strong.

"EECO manufactures elevator equipment for OEM’s and independent customers. Their portfolio ranges from incredibly complicated jacks to simple one-stop home elevators. They can produce in-house the entire hydraulic elevator package – from jacks, power units, and valves to the platforms and switches. The business is now ramping up to double its volume.

"EECO has contributed to elevators in high-profile buildings – the White House, West Point Military Academy, New York City’s Macy’s Department Store, the M&M Store in Times Square, Wrigley Field in Chicago, and many more!"

Corporation of the Year: Pro Lawn

Darian Houssain of Pro Lawn receives the award for Corporation of the Year from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Young Professional of the Year Award: Eric Mejia, Primex

Eric Mejia, Primex Plastics, receives the Young Professional of the Year award from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

"Employed by Primex Plastics, Eric Mejia has been a shining star since his time at Richmond High School and Indiana University East. Whether in education, work or through community service, Eric’s unwavering commitment and passion has been evident time and time again.

"As a human resources generalist, Eric has dedicated exceptional commitment and creativity in his role. He oversees manufacturing staffing operations for six facilities in the Richmond area, showcasing his ability to manage complex tasks and solve challenges.

"Eric has organized and participated in hiring events including the Chamber Career Fair and Hiring Fair, bridging the gap between Primex and potential applicants. He is eager to promote opportunities and foster community connections.

"Outside of work, Eric serves in his church organizing youth group initiatives and fundraising events while nurturing the next generation. While at IU East, he was involved in the Circle K International Club, helping organize Bingo Night for Riley Children’s Hospital, fundraisers for LifeStream and participation in Red Cross campaigns.

"Eric embodies the spirit of this award and serves as a strong example — a leader worth following."

Educator of the Year: Chris Evrard, Centerville-Abington Schools

Chris Evrard, Centerville High School, receives the Educator of the Year award from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

"Centerville High School art teacher, Chris Evrard has been mentoring young artists for 17 years. His nominator says, “Calling Chris an art teacher doesn’t seem to really describe what he does and is. Chris is a family man; he is an artist himself; and he is passionate about teaching kids, not just art.”

"Chris has led many of his students to participate in the Wayne County Young Artist Competition with Richmond Art Museum, and many have received awards. He knows how to set high expectations and how to help students achieve their goals.

"Outside of the classroom, Chris coached CHS cross country for several years. The same qualities that make him a great teacher, translated to leading his team – a mentor, a confidant, a friend, and an unofficial counselor. Additionally, parents find Chris to be the type of influencer they want, helping to shape their youth into responsible, passionate, and caring adults. Through his leadership, students are not just learning tangible skills, they are learning the soft skills needed to be successful in life.

"He has been the Centerville-Abington Schools Teacher of the Year and was named a student-nominated I-STAR recipient multiple years. Mr. Evrard is an inspiration for students, teachers, parents, and the community."

Excellence in Higher Education: Chad Bolser, Ivy Tech Community College

Chad Bolser, Ivy Tech Community College, receives the Educator of the Year-Higher Education award from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

"Ivy Tech Community College Chancellor Chad Bolser embodies the qualities that make an outstanding leader in higher education. Under his guidance, Ivy Tech Richmond has become a beacon of innovation, inclusivity, and community engagement, offering unparalleled opportunities for students in Wayne County.

"Chancellor Bolser's leadership style blends visionary thinking, open dialogue, and collaborative action. He nurtures an inclusive academic environment where every student, staff, and faculty member are empowered to reach their full potential. His commitment to transparent governance has fostered trust among stakeholders, propelling Ivy Tech Richmond to new heights. With a sharp focus on career readiness, he has orchestrated strategic partnerships with local industries, ensuring that students graduate with the skills necessary to meet the community's workforce needs.

"Through innovative educational techniques, Chancellor Bolser has revolutionized the teaching and learning process at Ivy Tech. His support for cutting-edge programs in technology, healthcare, and vocational training makes him stand out as a transformative figure in higher education. He has embraced digital platforms, ensuring remote learning opportunities are accessible and effective.

"Chancellor Bolser is deeply involved in local initiatives, serving on boards, and collaborating with community leaders to drive change. His work promoting community-based learning projects integrates education with public service, enriching students and residents. Internships and job placement are core to his values and practice.

"Through his exceptional leadership, innovative techniques, and deep community involvement, Chancellor Chad Bolser exemplifies the essence of this prestigious award."

Emergency Professional of the Year: Indiana Department of Child Services

Kara O'Neil and Angela Jordan from the Indiana Department of Child Services Wayne County receive the Emergency Professional of the Year award from 2024 Chamber Board Chair Ron Holbrook and Chamber President and CEO Melissa Vance during the 2024 Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at First Bank Kuhlman Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

"The Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) plays a crucial but often under-recognized role in safeguarding children within our community. Despite not being classified as front-line emergency workers, family case managers and other DCS staff are frequently on call, intervening in situations where traditional law enforcement and other agencies may be unable to do so. Taking turns to be on call, case managers address immediate safety concerns, putting in tireless hours monitoring and documenting cases, often culminating in court appearances within a tight timeframe. Their challenging roles expose them to firsthand and secondhand trauma, working with a segment of the public that can be hostile, grappling with personal issues such as mental health struggles and addiction. They persistently collaborate with families facing difficult circumstances to ensure access to resources and provide children with hope for a better life within their families.

"In the Wayne County DCS office, excellence prevails, and child safety is paramount. Despite the inherently heartbreaking nature of their work, the team, under Angela Jordan’s leadership, stands out with the passion and dedication needed for their challenging responsibilities.

"The Wayne County DCS staff continue to make invaluable, life-changing contributions to our community, casting hope and stability into challenging situations."

Wayne County Leads Program Graduating Class of 2023

In addition to the awards, the Wayne County Leads Program recognized the 14 graduates from 2023. The program's mission is to "encourage young professionals to be the future business and community leaders needed for a thriving community."

This year's graduates were:

Haley Baker, Wayne County government, mentored by Co-Alliance and Sankey Angus' Lindsay Sankey

Amanda Brinker, Reid Health, mentored by IU East’s Kara Bellew

Megan Broeker, Stamm-Koechlein Family Foundation, mentored by Wayne County Foundation's Acacia St. John

Kayla Clevenger, Primex Plastics, mentored by McGowan Insurance Group's Sarah Pennington

Ben Fitzgerald, Brady Ware, mentored by Neighborhood Health Center's Mark Broeker

Brandon Glover, Reid Health, mentored by Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate's Alfredo Diamond

Paige Gray, Saver Systems, mentored by Natco Credit Union’s Cindy Duke

Emily Higgins, Mercurio’s Pizza, mentored by Vista Investment Partners’ Stasia Veramallay

Ashley Holston, Richmond Power & Light, mentored by Brady Ware's Jennifer North

Elizabeth Huskisson, Blue Buffalo, mentored by Primex Plastics' Lisa Dollar with Primex Plastics

Jamie Maupin, Eastern Indiana Works, mentored by IU East's Michelle Malott

Jess Przybysz, Reid Health, mentored by Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate’s Tracie Robinson

Jessica Tapia, Merchants Bank of Indiana, mentored by Bethany Theological Seminary's Lori Current

Cassandra VanDevender, Indiana University East, mentored by Reid Health's Ashlee Pax

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce 2024 Awards Dinner