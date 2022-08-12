Richmond community holding prayer vigil for critically injured police officer

The Richmond, Indiana community will come together tonight to pray for Officer Seara Burton.

The vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at the south entrance of the City Building.

Officer Burton was shot and critically injured Wednesday night.

Phillip Lee, 47, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of drug possession and one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to Wayne County court documents.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

There is a huge poster outside the city building with well wishes for Officer Burton.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis said Richmond Police Chief, Michael Britt, posted on Facebook Thursday night that people have been asking his department what can they do to help.

“What we need the most is prayers,” Britt said.

Lewis says a steady stream of people stopped by the police station to show their support and there may be a pretty good turnout.

“We’ve lived here for 32 years,” said Lisa Cole. “This is the first time that I’ve heard of an officer being shot and it’s devastating and we have a great police department.”

“You just don’t think that some like that would ever happen in your town, unfortunately it did” said Heather Albert. “All she was doing was going to work like we all do and putting on her uniform to defend us, serve our community.”

The prayer vigil starts at 7 p.m.

Photo by: Brandon Lewis (Staff)

