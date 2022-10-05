Richmond County Coroner's Office investigating suspicious death of 64-year-old woman
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a "suspicious death" of a 64-year-old woman on Monday.
Cherry Hoover, of Augusta, was found dead in her vehicle at 5 p.m.
An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the coroner's office.
