Richmond County deputies, FBI seize drugs, vehicles, $82,000 linked to gang investigation

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office, FBI and the Central Savannah River Area Safe Streets Task Force seized drugs, vehicles and $82,648 from a suspected Augusta gang member on July 27.

A man whom police say is connected with a gang in Augusta was arrested Wednesday after an FBI raid on Richmond Hill Road.

Marcell Antonio Blackwell, 42, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of MDMA with intent to distribute.

The investigation, "Operation Grace," was conducted by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Savannah River Area Safe Streets Task Force, according to a Thursday afternoon release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement arrested Blackwell at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Richmond Hill Road in the Alleluia Community neighborhood in south Augusta.

During the course of the investigation, agents seized approximately 7.5 pounds of marijuana, approximately 9.5 ounces of cocaine, 13 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), four vehicles, three trailers and $82,648.

Blackwell is a suspected Blood Gang member, according to police.

"This is a continuation of Sheriff Roundtree’s commitment to the disruption and dismantling of dangerous drug and gang organizations in our community while also targeting those that support and enable these criminal enterprises," according to the release.

