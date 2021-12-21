Richmond County deputies involved in fatal use-of-force investigation are back on duty

Four Richmond County deputies who were placed on administrative leave as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a use-of-force incident are back on duty.

Investigator Richard Russell and Deputies Leslie Gaiter, Parker Leathers and Christopher Brown are no longer on administrative leave as of Oct. 21, according to Sgt. Caleb Lee of the sheriff's office internal affairs division. All four had been placed on administrative leave on Oct. 15 after they were involved in a stun gun incident with Jermaine Jones Jr.

Jermaine Jones, left, with his daughter Alanah Jones, and his fiancé, Letayia Anderson.

Jones, 24, died at AU Medical Center on Oct. 18. He had been in a coma with multiple head injuries after the incident with Richmond County deputies on Oct. 11. Jones was hit with a stun gun and arrested during the incident.

It's not known what caused Jones' head injuries.

Jones was riding in the back of an SUV when Brown pulled the vehicle over on Highland Avenue due to a tinted tag cover obstructing the license tag. According to the incident report, deputies searched the vehicle, which belonged and was being driven by Jones' uncle, and found a gun inside.

After the gun was found, Jones ran and Russell deployed his stun gun, striking Jones in the back. According to the incident report, "a brief struggle" with Jones took place before he was taken into custody.

The GBI is investigating the case and had discussions with the family about viewing the body camera footage of the incident. As of Wednesday, the GBI had no updates on the investigation.

Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jared Williams said last week his office has been in communication with the GBI and he will review the findings once the investigation is complete. On Wednesday, Williams said his office has not received any report.

