Richmond County deputies search Milledgeville Road for burglary suspect

Richmond County deputies are searching Milledgeville Road for a burglary suspect that fled the scene.

Around 11:56 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a home on the 2900 block of Milledgeville Road in reference to a burglary in progress.

When deputies arrived, they found two suspects fleeing the scene on foot, according to a release from the sheriff's office. After a foot pursuit, one subject was captured.

Police are currently searching the area for the other suspect. It is unclear if the other suspect is armed.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Richmond County deputies look for burglary suspect on Milledgeville Road