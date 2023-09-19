Richmond County deputies seeking the public's help in 2022 murder investigation

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in solving the murder of a 21-year-old in April 2022.

JaJuan Marcell Russell, of Augusta, was shot and killed April 17, 2022 on the 3700 block of Oslo Road, according to previous reporting.

Deputies found Russell unresponsive in the middle of the road with at least one gunshot wound, according to an incident report released Tuesday. Another 23-year-old was found at the scene with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Russell was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center, according to the report.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 706-821-1080. All callers can remain anonymous.

