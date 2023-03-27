Richmond County deputy arrests Burke County deputy after "verbal altercation"

A Burke County deputy on Saturday was arrested by a Richmond County deputy at an event in Augusta Commons.

Burke County sheriff's Sgt. Allen Crispin is charged with disorderly conduct, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

While at the event with his wife and brother-in-law, Crispin witnessed an act of physical child abuse just after 8 p.m., according to the release.

Crispin and his family heard an infant crying and when they looked in the direction of the cry, they saw a man slap the infant in the face, according to the release. The child, seated in a baby stroller, continued to cry as the man started to leave the area with the child.

Lawsuit:More than 170 retirees sue University Health, Piedmont

Elder abuse:Authorities investigating allegations of elder abuse at Martinez seniors home

A woman, who appeared to be with the man and infant, walked hurriedly behind as the adults started to verbally argue, according to the release. Crispin followed them as he walked toward a nearby Richmond County deputy who was working a special duty assignment at the event.

After reporting the incident to the Richmond County deputy, Crispin and the deputy "became involved in a verbal altercation," and the deputy arrested Crispin, according to the release. Crispin was committed to the Richmond County Detention Center.

According to Sgt. John Perry with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, an incident report was not generated.

Perry said Monday the citation "is not available at this time."

Crispin was later released from custody and sought medical attention for numbness in both hands and shoulders, according to the release. The case has been assigned to the Internal Affairs Division.

"Any witnesses or other persons with information regarding the incident and/or the identity of the persons involved in the physical child abuse incident are asked to contact law enforcement authorities," according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Deputies from two counties get into "verbal altercation," one arrested