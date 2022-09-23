Richmond County father, daughter tax preparers sentenced for income tax filing fraud

A Richmond County man and his daughter this week were ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution after admitting they filed fraudulently inflated tax returns on behalf of clients.

Ezra Hatcher Sr., 67, of Hephzibah, on Wednesday was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $69,682 in restitution after pleading guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Hatcher’s daughter, Sherry Hatcher, 42, of Augusta, was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $4,141 in restitution after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of a false tax return.

Ezra and Sherry Hatcher are also prohibited from preparing or filing federal tax returns for anyone other than themselves.

“Family-run small businesses are the backbone of American free enterprise, and the Hatchers could have established themselves as honorable participants in the tax preparation business,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Instead, serial scam artist Ezra Hatcher made a business of defrauding taxpayers, and he and his daughter are being held accountable for their crimes.”

IRS investigation found 21 fraudulent returns

An IRS investigation of tax preparation services operated by the Hatchers determined that from 2014 to 2018, their tax services filed 21 tax returns containing fraudulent information on behalf of seven individuals, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The returns included false information relating to Schedule C expenses, income, and earned income credits, causing the IRS to issue excess refunds amounting to nearly $75,000.

Ezra Hatcher previously served a federal prison sentence for preparing false income tax returns after pleading guilty in 1998.

"To help detect these schemes and avoid getting a surprise IRS audit bill, it’s important to pick an honest, transparent return preparer and not the one who promises a big refund," said IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge James E. Dorsey. "Always review your return with your return preparer and ask questions.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta father, daughter to pay restitution in tax fraud case