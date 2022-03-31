Richmond County jailer arrested, fired for alleged sexual activity with inmate

A Richmond County jailer has been arrested and fired after he allegedly had sexual activity with a female inmate while on duty.

Deputy Dearius Fluellen, 22, was charged with one felony count of sexual assault and one felony count of violation of oath by a public officer. According to the sheriff's office, information was received Wednesday about the alleged activity..

Investigators discovered Fluellen was involved, according to the sheriff's office.

Fluellen was hired by the sheriff's office in September 2021. He is the eighth jailer arrested in the past year, after five jailers were arrested and fired in December in relation to a jail contraband investigation and two others were arrested in September. Fluellen is the first Richmond County deputy arrested in 2022. Ten deputies were arrested in 2021.

