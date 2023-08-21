Richmond County school board members discuss potential fallout of Josey High scooting

After a student was shot Wednesday inside T.W. Josey High School, parents called on school board members to address safety concerns within the Richmond County School System.

While a special meeting to discuss the incident is expected, members' public statements following the shooting vary widely. Some call for stricter policies and others call for a proactive approach in addressing community issues.

Charlie Walker Jr., president of the Richmond County School Board and representative for District 7, said he requested a meeting to look at policies and increasing consequences within the school system's code of ethics.

"These kids are posting stuff at night and say they'll take care of it at school tomorrow," he said. "School just happens to be the common meeting place, so we get to deal with the fallout from all of that."

Walker added because of social media, most fights are premeditated.

"People know what's going to happen, but we don't know about it," he said. "That's why you get all these videos where a person is waiting with a camera in a certain spot. ... If it comes down to needing to make our consequences a little bit more strict, and we just try to eradicate that very small percentage of kids in our schools that [get into fights and] don't want to be there anyway, we'll have to take a look at that."

School board member Wayne Frazier, who represents District 4, said he doesn't see punishing children as the best way to address the problem.

"If we are reactive, it is too late," Frazier said. "These children are way more traumatized today than they were 10, 12 or 15 years ago. We already have the best punishments you can think of, but it's only getting worse. We've got to start being more proactive as it relates to getting to the root cause of the problem."

While many parents requested metal detectors or a clear bag policy be instated to increase security, Walker said those with bad intentions have a way of working around deterrence methods. Currently, the school system does not have any metal detectors in use.

"Until somebody comes up with a detector that tells us what people are thinking about, then it's kind of hard to think of every scenario and prevent every incident from happening," he said. "You've got 30,000 students in our school system. You can't know what everybody's thinking every moment of the day or what they're going to do."

Walker said when he was elected, the school system was considered a safe environment. However, he admitted times have changed since the pandemic. He said the board will likely look into extra security measures, but it is the superintendent's job to manage the school system, review issues and make suggestions.

"If he comes back to us and says, 'We've gotten together, we've reviewed this issue and here's what I want to do,' that's when we listen and approve putting [new policies] in place," Walker said.

Traci George, local activist and leader of March for Our Lives CSRA, said not just one group or entity is responsible for the current situation.

"We all are culpable," George said. "Understanding from each entity of the team – teachers, parents, administrators, students and the community at large – to recognize the perspective of the other is required."

Frazier said he thinks it is especially important for leaders to take responsibility for shortcomings and respect others' ideas when making a plan to move forward.

"When it comes to this kind of situation, the first thing I think about is leadership," he said. "A lot of the leaders want to point the finger at each other, and especially at parents and children. ... There are things [leaders] don't talk about or discuss. To the public, we want to make it look like we all get along and we all respect each other, but in reality we don't. The first thing we have to do is find ways for us to get along and work together to help children in our community."

