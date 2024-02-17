Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Jonathan Christin Davis was last seen wearing all black on February 16th at 3239 Kevin Drive when he left his residence on foot.

Davis has been in contact with his mother via Instagram and has made comments to make his family believe he will harm himself.

If anyone has any information concerning Davis’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

