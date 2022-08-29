Richmond County sheriff's deputy arrested in Aiken County, placed on administrative leave

Aug. 29—A Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy is on administrative leave after being arrested by Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies over the weekend.

Lamar Washington, a deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting or interfering with a police officer, according to a media release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. on Aug. 28 on the 300 block of Aiken Road in Graniteville, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the scene of reports of a suicidal subject threatening to kill himself with a firearm, the report said.

Once at the scene, police spoke with a victim who said the suspect was intoxicated and threatening to kill himself, the report said. The victim also told police that the suspect threatened to assault another female victim.

The victim told police that the suspect works in law enforcement and was standing near his parked car, the report said.

The victim said she and her daughters were able to secure the suspect's service pistol and Taser before Aiken County Sheriff's officials arrived, removing the suspect's ability to use them in a suicide attempt, the report said.

According to the report, once contact was made with the suspect, police observed that he was intoxicated.

The suspect told police he had an argument with his girlfriend and had broken a window from a residence both of them shared, the report said. The suspect told deputies he wanted to harm himself citing stress from work as the reason.

The victim said the altercation began after drinking in Augusta, and physical altercation began once returning home. According to the report, the suspect punched the victim's daughter in the face.

When the victim was arriving to the scene, police said the suspect began to yell and shout, so he was placed in front patrol car, where he began to hit his head while inside the vehicle and attempted to kick the window out.

As police were trying to handcuff the suspect, he curled his arms and pulled away from the deputies, the report said. The suspect had to be overpowered by police in order to be handcuffed.

Police said the suspect said he would return to the location if he was arrested and seek revenge. The suspect was then transported to the Aiken County detention center and waived his Miranda rights, the report said.

Washington was off duty during the time of his arrest, and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office was notified Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the media release.

Washington has worked with the agency since May 2018. Before being promoted to road patrol in April 2019, he worked as a jailer.

Washington is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation from internal affairs.