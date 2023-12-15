Richmond County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect in Telfair Street shooting in Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man deputies say is responsible for a fatal shooting Tuesday on Telfair Street in Augusta.

Michael Mims, 34, is wanted for murder, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

He is a 5-foot-7 Black man with brown eyes, facial hair and long dreadlocks, weighing 150 pounds, according to the sheriff's office.

Mims frequents the area of Telfair Street and Carr Street, according to the release. He was last seen walking near the 2000 block of Telfair Street wearing a green hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information about Mims' whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

