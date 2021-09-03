Richmond County Sheriff's Office jailer charged in Aiken road rage incident

Sep. 3—A Richmond County Sheriff's Office jailer was arrested Thursday in Aiken County in connection to a road rage incident.

Deputy jailer Michael Pierre Grate was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aiken County deputies received a BOLO request for a vehicle involved in a road rage incident.

The victim stated he and the suspect were involved in "a rolling altercation (road rage) that ended when the suspect rolled down the driver window and pointed a firearm at him" on I-20 eastbound, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

There were no shots fired and no reported injuries.

Grate has been placed on administrative leave. He has been employed with the sheriff's office since Oct. 31, 2020.

This comes after two road rage-related fatalities in Spartanburg County on Aug. 16 and Aug. 20.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said the public should do two things if they find themselves in a similar situation.

"The first thing is to try to be courteous to one another," he said. "The second is if you encounter road rage, call law enforcement for assistance, note where you're at, try to stay on the phone with the 911 dispatch and report every detail about the violator to law enforcement."