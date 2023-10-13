Richmond County Sheriff's Office makes arrests in separate fatal hit and runs

Augusta authorities this week made arrests in two unrelated fatal hit and runs over the weekend.

The first crash, which occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, involved a vehicle driving on Lumpkin Road and Fleming Drive when it hit a bicyclist and left the scene, according to previous reporting.

The pedestrian, identified as 38-year-old Joni Mitchell, of Augusta, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the driver of the vehicle, Jasmine Nicole Johnson, 29, was arrested in connection to the fatal crash, according to a news release.

Johnson's charges are listed only as "state court bench warrant," according to jail records.

A second crash occurred just hours later. A male pedestrian was walking on the 3100 block of Richmond Hill Road when he was hit by a vehicle driving south, according to previous reporting. The driver left his vehicle at the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as Broderick Parker, 39, of Augusta, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 9 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

The driver, Rodriquez Antwan Walker, 44, was arrested Monday and is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene, reckless driving and central turning lane violations, according to jail records.

Walker was granted a $600 bond for the reckless driving charge and a $140 bond for the lane violation charge, according to jail records.

Augusta-Richmond County Clerk of Court records show Walker was arrested in January for a number of misdemeanors, including driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding, failure to maintain lane and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Autopsies have been scheduled for both victims, according to previous reporting.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Two arrested in fatal Augusta hit and runs