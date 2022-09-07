Richmond County Sheriff's Office utilizes armored vehicle in Southern Pines shooting standoff; 24 firearms seized

Sep. 7—ROCKINGHAM — On Friday, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Southern Pines with an armored vehicle to breach a mobile home of a suspect who was firing shots at officers.

At 4:23 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, officers from the Southern Pines Polie Department responded to a residence in the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park for a welfare check.

Michael Anthony Buchalla, 36, fled from officers into his mobile home upon their arrival. Officers had previously responded to the residence earlier in the day for a disturbance complaint.

While inside, Buchalla fired a weapon at the officers. The Southern Pines Police Department Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene, along with the Moore and Lee County Sheriff's Office and Aberdeen Police Department.

At one point during the negotiation, Buchalla exited the mobile home and took an aggressive stance. Non-lethal munitions were deployed unsuccessfully.

After another hour of the stand-off, the RCSO armored vehicle breached the home. Buchalla was taken into custody.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

Following the standoff, 24 firearms were seized from the residence. Buchalla was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of firearm by a felon and obstruction of a public officer.

Buchalla was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.