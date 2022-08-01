Richmond County SWAT team raids home after shooting near Beulah Grove Baptist Church

Richmond County SWAT raided a home on the 1400 block of Hunter Street near Beulah Grove Baptist Church Monday afternoon.

Richmond County SWAT raided a home near Beulah Grove Baptist Church on Monday afternoon.

Around noon, Richmond County deputies responded to a home on the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic dispute with shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they were told Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, had fired shots during an argument with his family, according to a release from the sheriff's office. No one was injured and the family members fled from the residence.

Sgt. William McCarty said deputies were told Crawford may still be inside the home.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office SWAT team begins to surround the house.

"No one has seen him leave," McCarty told The Augusta Chronicle around 3:45 p.m. "We're doing everything we can to determine if he's in the residence and then they'll put a plan in place to get him out of the house safely."

More coverage: Richmond County deputies, FBI seize drugs, vehicles, $82,000 linked to gang investigation

And: Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for killing friend, burying him in backyard

The Richmond County SWAT Team entered the home but did not find Crawford.

Richmond County SWAT raided a home on the 1400 block of Hunter Street near Beulah Grove Baptist Church Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement are still searching for Crawford.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Richmond County SWAT raids home after shooting in Augusta, GA