Richmond couple indicted on charges of first-degree rape of a minor

Dec. 17—Sierra Marling

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains graphic details of child abuse and sexual assault that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A Richmond couple were indicted in Jackson County on rape and sexual assault charges after allegedly assaulting a minor in their care, according to court records.

The official indictment states Gary Travis Moore, 36, and Angel Moore, 34, raped a minor during repeated instances between 2019 and 2021.

The couple was arrested at an address on Foxhaven Court on Dec. 13 by Kentucky State Police who were executing the Jackson County warrant.

The child— who was reported in official documentation to be under the age of 12— was allegedly forced to perform sexual acts while watching pornography. One alleged incident of rape reportedly occurred in the woods while the child was on a hunting trip with Gary Moore.

Gary Moore was indicted on charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, and first-degree sexual abuse, use of a minor in a sex performance, and incest.

His wife, Angel Moore, was indicted on charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, use of a minor in a sex performance, and incest.

Both were held at Madison County Detention Center and later released.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.