Richmond couple killed, shooter surrenders after four-hour standoff

Aug. 4—A four-hour stand-off with the Richmond Police Department on Tuesday finally came to a close when the suspect in a deadly shooting finally surrendered to police.

Thomas C. Birl, 52, of Cadiz, was arrested and is the main suspect in the investigation of a deadly shooting on Keystone Drive which killed a Richmond couple Tuesday afternoon.

According to Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison, Christopher Hager, 54, and his wife Gracie Hager, were killed from multiple gunshot wounds.

Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said his department was dispatched to Keystone Drive around 2:25 p.m. in reference to a male (Birl) who had shot another male (Christopher Hager).

When police arrived, they found two people had been shot, and the gunman had fled inside a residence. The shooter remained barricaded for nearly four hours before exiting the residence around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Richardson said police confirmed Hager was the owner of the apartment building Birl was inside.

He said police, fire, and EMS were all on scene and tried repeatedly for hours to make contact with Birl, to no avail.

Before his capture, Birl attempted to set the residence on fire by igniting a match which soon turned into a large structure fire which was quickly extinguished by the Richmond Fire Department.

"The suspect eventually gave up and came out on his own," Richardson said.

Birl was taken into custody and sent to a nearby hospital as a safety precaution, but sustained no injuries.

"We are very saddened," the police chief added. "The Hager's were pillars of the community and a lot of people know them and have had contact with them."

RPD is still investigating on Keystone Drive and North Keeneland and the road is still closed at this time and will reopen as soon as possible.

"We are just asking that people will be patient with us as they have all afternoon — which we thank them for — but we should have it open in a couple of hours," Richardson said.

Story continues

Despite that, he said he was more than thankful for the teamwork for all agencies involved.

"There was a lot of teamwork effort to get this done, by no means could RPD have done this by themselves," Richardson said. "I appreciate the way we all worked together, but the sad news is Cornelison had to call their (The Hager's) daughter and let her know that both of her parents are gone and that is not an easy call to make."

The investigation is still ongoing and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.