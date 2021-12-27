Richmond driver who drove into Black Lives Matter marchers has case dismissed

RICHMOND, Ind. — The case against a Richmond man who drove his SUV into a group of Black Lives Matter protest marchers has been dismissed.

Joshua Carey, 30, of Richmond successfully completed requirements of a pre-trial diversion program. He had been charged with three misdemeanors: two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and one of criminal recklessness.

Carey entered the pre-trial diversion program in June and had until Dec. 13 to complete its requirements. The agreement required him to:

Admit he committed the three offenses as charged;

Not commit a criminal offense for the 180 days;

Pay a $274.50 diversion program fee within 30 days; and

Complete 24 hours of community service at a nonprofit.

The motion to dismiss filed by Deputy Prosecutor Cris Gonzalez indicates that Carey successfully completed the program. Senior Judge Barbara A. Harcourt then signed the dismissal order.

The incident occurred Sept. 5, 2020, while marchers on North Seventh Street crossed North A Street. Marchers continued crossing North A after traffic stopped for a red light had the right of way. Carey drove into the marchers, bumping several of them, then proceeded to his residence, where he was located by police.

The Richmond Police Department conducted an investigation and forwarded results to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges. On Oct. 9, 2020, Carey, who told investigators he did not realize he had struck anyone, and five marchers were charged.

Marchers Martin Hancock, 49; Elizabeth Nicholson, 31; Mackenzie J. Philpot, 23; and Elijah D. Gamber, 21, were charged with misdemeanor obstruction of traffic, and Benjamin Lowell Guard, 24, was charged with aiding, inducing or causing obstruction of traffic.

Hancock, Nicholson, Philpot and Gamber were accused of positioning themselves to hold up stopped North A Street traffic as straggling marchers crossed the street. Guard organized the march, which did not have RPD escorts to stop traffic as two previous marches had.

