Richmond father's sentence suspended in neglect case stemming from car crash

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond father has received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent.

Raul Robles-Casiano, 40, had pleaded guilty to a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

The charge stemmed from a car crash — on May 19, 2022 — at Chester Boulevard and North H Street that left Robles-Casiano's four-year-old son with two broken legs and an injury over his right eye,

The child and his father — who was also injured — were taken to Reid Hospital, and the boy was later transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Robles-Casiano told police the child had not been properly restrained in a booster seat because the car he was driving at the time of the crash, a Ford Aspire, wasn't the vehicle he routinely drove.

That vehicle, which was being repaired at the time, contained his son's car seat, which is why the child was only wearing a lap belt when the crash occurred.

Robles-Casiano also said the Aspire did not have functioning brakes.

Last week, in Wayne Superior Court 2, Judge Gregory Horn imposed a 30-month sentence, which was suspended.

In other court news:

Drug sentence: A Connersville woman last week received a three-year sentence for a Wayne County drug-related conviction.

Kea Meyer, 32, had pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Wayne Circuit Court Judge April Drake imposed the three-year sentence, to be served consecutively with any sentences Meyer receives as a result of a pair of pending drug-related cases pending in Fayette County courts.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond father sentenced for neglect in car crash that injured son