Richmond Heights has new economic development director

Feb. 18—After months of searching, and one failed appointment later, Richmond Heights City Council has voted to approve Chelsey Kovar to be the new economic development director.

The role has been vacant since June when Brian Gleisser retired. The previous City Council shot down Mayor Kim Thomas's appointment of Shayla Davis in the summer, and despite the recommendation from the mayor, and several attempted votes, Davis was never approved.

Now, Kovar will be at the helm of Richmond Height's future development. She has been working as the economic development director for the nonprofit Northwest Neighborhoods Community Development Corp, covering the Detroit Shoreway, Edgewater and Cudell neighborhoods.

Northwest Neighborhoods CDC, according to its website, is a nonprofit provider of affording housing and community development, covering 28,000 people in their coverage area. It also provides home repair assistance and advocate for fair and affordable housing.

Kovar said minutes before being confirmed that she was looking forward to bringing the idea of Form-Based Code to Richmond Heights.

That is when development is based more on the physical form of a city and its components as opposed to focusing on the actual land use that an area might be zoned for. Cleveland's City Planning Commission launched Form-Based Code initiative back in 2019 for the areas which Kovar has been overseeing.

"The area that I serve in the Detroit Shoreway is part of a pilot program for Form-Based Code," Kovar said. "I'm very excited to bring that experience here and to talk about how code changes can really help spur development and really bring cities into this next iteration."

Kovar said she is happy to come back to the suburbs, as she was director of the Parma Area Chamber of Commerce in 2019-2020. She said the $300 million Belle Oaks Development was an exciting opportunity to be part of and she wants to help shape the former mall.

"I was really excited by the different opportunities in Richmond Heights," Kovar said. "The redevelopment of the mall is simply a dream. As a girl growing up in the mall, working at the mall, going to the mall all the time having a say in that and watching that come to fruition is something I've always been excited to work.

"The opportunity zones here, the enterprise zones here, there is just so much opportunity. I've never been anywhere in my career where I've had more than two contiguous acres and there's lots of acreage here to develop and to build upon so that's very exciting for me all the opportunities, and you've got to love a female mayor."