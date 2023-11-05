Richmond Heights fatal shooting scene
Richmond Heights police tell the Fox 8 I-TEAM that a suspect has been identified in an early morning shooting Saturday that killed one person and injured three others.
Richmond Heights police tell the Fox 8 I-TEAM that a suspect has been identified in an early morning shooting Saturday that killed one person and injured three others.
Verdejo reportedly plans to appeal his sentence.
The Facebook tycoon shared he recently underwent surgery to fix his ACL, which he tore doing mixed martial arts.
John Kennedy scored the Copa Libertadores winner for Fluminense and was sent off minutes later after an excessive celebration.
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
Pasadena police are still investigating the incident and said the theft suspects are juveniles.
Follow the entire card at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with Yahoo Sports as we bring you the latest results and highlights.
Follow all the action during a loaded Week 10 slate.
Chicago also declined closer Liam Hendriks' club option.
Votto will be a free agent for the first time his career.
Notre Dame got three first downs over its final six possessions.
Turner blocked a field goal that was returned for a TD before his ejection.
Here's how to watch the Missouri vs. Georgia game today, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Are you ready for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel? Here's how to watch Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and more fight this weekend.
X — formerly Twitter — is working on a marketplace for buying disused handles, and has been soliciting people to purchase old handles for $50,000, according to a report from Forbes. The company started purging inactive accounts in the spring.
Some of our fave savings: highly rated headphones for nearly 80% off, a Shark vac reduced by over $100, and so, so much more.
Here's how to watch the Alabama vs. LSU game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro is a race car not homologated for a specific series, and it features up to 750 horsepower thanks to a Push2Pass function.
Get some holiday shopping done early — we found AirPods for $99, a Keurig for 50% off, plus sales on Lego and Star Wars, to name a few.
Snag a popular portable charger for $16, JBL headphones for 50% off, and Instant Pot air fryer at a $100 discount and more great deals.
Breaker bars are a type of wrech that can loosen and break down nuts and bolts. They work best when used with socket wrench-style sockets.