Richmond Heights High School Art Exhibition sends pieces to be displayed at police department

Jun. 4—Richmond Heights High School Art Exhibition recently hosted several young artists as a part of their end of school celebration.

The Art Exhibition is a competition through the collaborative efforts with Richmond Heights High School and the city Police Department in order to show recognition for juniors and seniors who have built their art portfolio over the years.

"We started this program a few years ago and had to stop it due to COVID," Police Chief Thomas Wetzel said. "We were happy to be active again with these important police youth outreach program that recognizes talented artists who attend our local high school."

Wetzel said that over 30 pieces of art were displayed throughout the police department's conference room. Officers then vote on which pieces of art they prefer to be housed within the police department.

"We then recognize the top selections and artists and display their artwork in our police station for one year," the chief said. "The art is displayed in our roll call (room), public lobby, records area, and chief's office. It allows police officers to observe some beautiful artwork on a daily basis and have a small unique connection to our young customers."

Wetzel said the art also helps provide a calming environment for his officers that often face stressful high stakes work conditions as well as provide the same stress-relieving atmosphere for anyone else who visits the precinct.

"Often times, a police department can have an antiseptic and stale feel about it especially to the public," he said. "Many times they are visiting a police station due to some type of negative situation. They may be making a theft report, bonding out a relative, paying a ticket, or getting arrested. Viewing artwork while waiting in a police lobby may produce some personal calm or positive energy."

The winning artists are: Ameer Eatmon, first place; Jalani Ball, second; and Jaiden Collins, third. An honorable mention was given to Nicolas Lowe

The winning students get a certificate from the police department acknowledging their artwork and a gift certificate and a $5 gift card to McDonalds.

Wetzel says that this collaboration is major way to bolster the spirits of young artists at the high school while bringing a positive change to their department

"This type of program is a wonderful way to build bridges of trust with our young customers and their families," he said. "When we presented the awards last week, many of the artists' family members came in to see it. You could see the pride in their faces. It was clear they appreciated that their police officers were applauding the fine work of their children."