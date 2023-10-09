Richmond Heights holding free CPR and AED classes for residents

Oct. 8—Richmond Heights Fire Department is hosting one of its bi-monthly CPR and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) training courses in conjunction with University Hospitals on Oct. 23.

The classes will be teaching the American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR AED Course starting at 1 p.m. at the Richmond Heights Fire Station located at 457 Richmond Road. The course will be limited to those 16 years old or older and be free for Richmond Heights residents.

Students will learn, among other things, how to perform high quality CPR on an adult or child, learn when life saving techniques should be applied, and how to use an AED on an adult and child.

According to the American Heart Association, Heartsaver CPR AED training is intended for anyone with limited or no medical training.

One benefit of attending the training course, according to Richmond Heights Fire Lt. Jason Buss, is that students will learn how to help someone who is in distress, while medical help is on its way.

"We will go over the importance of getting in there and doing chest compressions," Buss said. "Compressions move air through the body. There was a stigma for a while about doing mouth to mouth. People didn't want to do it.

"Say someone vomited. it's better to just do chest compressions than do nothing," he continued. "You're going to circulate the oxygen through the blood vessels and the body, it might not be best but it's better than nothing."

With around 805,000 people a year suffering heart attacks the more people that know CPR the rate of survival can increase, according to Buss.

Bystanders can be the link to survival for those suffering sudden cardiac arrest. If CPR is not immediately provided the rate of survival goes down by 7% to 10% for every minute of delay until defibrillation, according to the American Heart Association.

"We will go over ways of using pocket masks and other things like that to give ventilation," Buss said. "But even us as paramedics the most important thing for us to do is to get on CPR right away.

"So, if at Dave's Supermarket and someone goes into cardiac arrest and someone starts CPR it keeps them alive and in that chain of survival," he said. "We got our entire service department trained in CPR. We did them for the Police Department and that's in addition to the normal courses that we are holding for the community."

Those wanting to sign up for the classes can call 216-383-6304 or visit the Richmond Heights Fire Department website. Another class will take place on Dec. 11.