Richmond Heights to join other local fire departments in chili cook-off fundraiser

Oct. 15—Richmond Heights is joining Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, Mayfield Heights, Mayfield Village and South Euclid fire departments in the Community Partnerships on Aging Chili Cook-off.

The chili cook-off will kick off at 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at Mayfield Heights Community Center, located at 5827 Highland Road. Local, yet to be named celebrities will be judging the chili and naming the department that will win the $500 prize.

While other fire departments have participated in the chili cook-off in the past, this will be Richmond Heights Fire Department's first time at the event.

Tickets will be $45 for those 15 years and older, $25 for those under 14. Adult tickets are also 25% tax deductible.

When asked about what started the event, one of the participants, Richmond Heights Fire Chief Marc Neumann, said that he thinks it comes from the firehouse cooks who have been commonly shown in media to be notorious in their culinary skills.

"Firefighters tend to have a tradition to make it fast, thick, and hot so they can eat it on the run," Neumann said. "That's why it seems to be associated with chill and I'm sure our firehouse cooks will be as competitive as they can and see who can win the accolades for the best chili in the Hillcrest region."

All of the proceeds go to the Community Partnerships on Aging Safe at Home Program which assists older residents in installing safety features in their houses like shower and bath grab bars, room transition strips, and stair handrails, according to a Richmond Heights City posting.

The Community Partnership on Aging is also celebrating its 45th anniversary during the event.

Those wishing to register for the event can call Therese at 216-291-0772.