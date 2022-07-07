Richmond Heights police investigating fatal hit and run

Jul. 7—An investigation is underway after a hit and run on July 5 left Dawit Bukele dead.

"Richmond Heights police officers were dispatched to Highland Road just west of Trebisky (Road) for a male who had been hit by a car just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night," Lt. Denise DeBiase said. "Upon arrival, officers located the male lying unresponsive in the roadway."

Due to debris found at the scene, investigators were able to determine the vehicle's make and model.

"We discovered that the vehicle which struck the pedestrian had not stopped and left the area," she said. "Car parts were located at the scene to identify a 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu."

DeBiase said that this is a tragedy in their neighborhood.

Police were able to positively idea the victim as Bukele this morning, but the investigation surrounding the incident continues.

Anyone who has information should call the department at 216-486-1234 or the detective bureau at 216-383-6309.