Richmond Heights shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Nov. 5—A shooting in Richmond Heights in the 500 block of Towns Lane on Nov. 4, which left one person dead and three others wounded, stemmed from an argument between a male and his sister during a family gathering, authorities have reported.

The incident took place around 2:45 a.m., officials noted.

According to the Richmond Heights Police Department, the alleged suspect, identified as Raymond Melton, is believed to be armed and dangerous and is known to drive a 2012 cream Kia Sorento, in addition to a dark blue 2008 BMW.

As of Nov. 4, police were still searching for Melton.

No further information has been provided by the Richmond Heights Police as of Nov. 5.

The News-Herald will continue to report on this developing story as details become available.

Those with information regarding the incident are strongly encouraged to call the department at 216-486-1234.