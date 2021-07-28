Richmond homicide suspect captured

Jul. 28—TUPELO — Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported that the suspect in a fatal shooting last week in the Richmond community has been caught.

Deputies arrested Bradley Kevin King, 54, of Nettleton, Wednesday morning. He will be charged with murder in the Saturday death of Randy Benson, 59.

Authorities received a 911 call around 10 p.m. July 24 for a shooting in progress on County Road 810 in the Richmond community, located on Highway 371 south of Mooreville and near the Lee-Itawamba County line. Deputies found Benson dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

King reported left in a small, gray, newer model SUV driven by an unknown person.

william.moore@djournal.com