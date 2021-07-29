Richmond homicide suspect captured after four-day manhunt

Jul. 28—TUPELO — A Nettleton man wanted for a fatal shooting in the Richmond community, last weekend, has been captured.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies, U.S. Marshals and game wardens captured Bradley Kevin King, 54, of Nettleton, without incident at around 11 a.m. on July 28 at Tombigbee State Park.

King will face a murder charge in the Saturday shooting death of Randy Benson, 59.

Authorities have also charged John Nathan Collier, 34, of Nettleton, with hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact.

Law enforcement officials received a 911 call around 10 p.m. on July 24 for a shooting in progress on County Road 810 in the Richmond community, located on Highway 371, south of Mooreville and near the Lee-Itawamba County line. Deputies found Benson dead with multiple gunshot wounds. King reportedly left in a small, gray, newer model SUV driven by an unknown person.

"We felt pretty confident that he would remain in the area," Johnson said. "He did not really have a permanent residence. He was pretty much mobile."

Tuesday evening, investigators learned that King was likely in the Tombigbee State Park area between Plantersville and Mooreville. Because of the heavily wooded area to be searched, they called for the assistance of Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks conservation officers.

"We were able to use our man-tracking skills and were very fortunate to find and arrest the suspect without incident," said MDWFP Maj. Jason Young. "The heat was the largest challenge. We located him in an open wooded area."

Although King was arrested without a struggle, he didn't give himself up.

"He had four days to surrender, and he didn't," Johnson said. "I think he would have stayed on the run as long as he could."

The sheriff said King was in hiding when law enforcement officials located him.

King was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center to be treated for dehydration.

Story continues

After apprehending King, a subsequent search located the weapon believed to have been used to kill Benson.

Officials are still trying to determine the extent of Collier's involvement in assisting King while he was running from the law. The sheriff noted that someone had to bring him food and water.

Johnson said at this point, no one has been charged with accessory for driving King away from the scene of the crime.

william.moore@djournal.com