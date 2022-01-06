In a Richmond house fire, responders found images that led to a child pornography charge

RICHMOND, Ind. — French fries triggered a series of events that resulted in a Richmond man facing a felony charge of possession of child pornography.

David Lawrence Julien, 63, of the 300 block of Pearl Street, appeared Wednesday via teleconference from jail for an initial hearing on the Level 6 felony, according to case records. He remains in the Wayne County Jail with a $25,000 bond.

During Wednesday's hearing, Judge April Drake assigned public defender Ryan O'Connell to represent Julien and scheduled a March 29 trial date in Circuit Court, case records show.

Suspect has past molestation conviction

Julien was convicted in 1995 of child molesting, according to court records. The charge accused him of engaging in sexual activity with a child between the ages of 12 and 15. Julien was sentenced to eight years with 6½ years suspended to probation. During a probation revocation, he later was sentenced to 180 days of home detention.

The latest arrest occurred Jan. 2 after a fire significantly damaged Julien's residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause. He told investigators that a grease fire began while he was making french fries.

Materials found during house fire

After Richmond Fire Department extinguished the fire, Richmond Police Department was called back to Julien's residence because inappropriate materials were seen inside, the affidavit said. When questioned, Julien admitted he had thousands of printed and digital child pornography images in the residence.

Julien permitted a search, and officers found multiple colored binders containing child pornography images and 13 hard drives, according to the affidavit. He was arrested at the scene and lodged in the jail.

The standard sentence for a Level 6 felony conviction is one year, with a sentencing range of six months to 2½ years as established by the Indiana legislature.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond fire leads to child pornography charge after images found