Richmond K9 captures rape suspect after they climb out window

A Richmond K9 is credited with capturing a rape suspect after he tried to escape police by climbing out a window.

Early Friday Richmond Officer Zach Huskisson was searching for Theron Beaty-Robertson who was wanted for theft, resisting law enforcement and rape, according to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer asked for the help of Wayne County Deputy Matt Smarrelli and his K9 Barry.

Huskisson and Smarrelli believed the suspect to be located in the 3500 block of Chester Boulevard.

While officers were attempting to make contact, Beaty-Robertson was seen climbing out of a window in an attempt to evade officers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Beaty-Robertson was given multiple warnings to stop, and when he failed to do so K9 Barry was released.

Officers were then able to get the suspect into custody.

He was taken to Reid Health for minor injuries sustained from K9 Barry’s bite and a tree branch he ran into while trying to run from police.

He was later booked into Wayne County Jail.








