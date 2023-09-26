Richmond man, 19, accused of breaking into mobile home, beating occupant

Douglas Walker, Richmond Palladium-Item
·1 min read
RICHMOND, Ind. — A young Richmond man has been charged with breaking into an acquaintance's home.

Dakota R. Damrell, 19, was charged Monday in Wayne Superior Court 2 with burglary and theft.

According to Wayne County sheriff's deputies, the occupant of a mobile home in the 3300 block of North Salisbury Road reported Damrell on the late morning of Sept. 19 kicked in his trailer's front door and then attacked him.

The man said Damrell — who had visited his home in the past — angrily insisted clothing he had left there had "gone missing."

More: Facebook post helps lead to burglary charge against Richmond man

The man said he offered to help Damrell find the clothing, but told deputies the teen instead punched him in the back of his head, causing him to fall onto a kitchen table, which broke.

According to an affidavit, the man said "Dakota then got on top of him and continued to punch him in the head and face multiple times."

The man — who said Damrell took his cellphone when he left the mobile home — went to a neighbor's residence to call emergency dispatchers.

A deputy reported the accuser — treated at the scene by paramedics — had "multiple cuts on his face along with an area of swelling on the back right side of his head and around his left eye."

The burglary count filed against Damrell is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, while the theft charge is a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum one-year jail term.

Court records reflect no prior charges against the Richmond resident.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond man, 19, charged with burglary, theft after home invasion

