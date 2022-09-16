Richmond man with 6 previous meth convictions now has 2 dealing cases

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man with six methamphetamine-related convictions now faces dealing cases after he was reportedly found with more than 27 grams of methamphetamine.

Angel Steven Nunez, 27, of the 100 block of North West E Street, remained Thursday in Wayne County's jail with a $35,000 bond after appearing by Zoom for a Wednesday initial court hearing. He is charged with Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office also accuses him of being a habitual offender.

During the initial hearing, Mark Cox was appointed Nunez's defense attorney, and a trial was scheduled for Dec. 26.

It's the second case Nunez faces in Superior Court 2. He was accused in January of Level 5 felony dealing methamphetamine. Nunez was free because he posted $2,000 cash to satisfy a $20,000 bond in that case, which is scheduled for an Oct. 24 trial.

Nunez has six previous convictions for felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as felony convictions for possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance. He has five previous misdemeanor convictions for license-related driving offenses: three for driving with a suspended license and two for driving without ever obtaining a license.

Nunez was arrested Sept. 11 after a Richmond Police Department officer saw him driving and knew he did not have a valid license. Nunez, who was driving a passenger's Ford Focus, was stopped on Ratliff Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The car's owner consented to officers searching the Focus, the affidavit said. A plastic bag containing a digital scale and a case with three smaller bags of methamphetamine was found beneath the driver's seat. The bags contained 12.44 grams, 7.70 grams and 7.28 grams of methamphetamine to total 27.45 grams.

Nunez's dealing charge was enhanced to a Level 2 felony because more than 10 grams was located.

A Level 2 felony carries a 17½-year advisory sentence and a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature. A Level 5 felony conviction's advisory sentence is three years with a range of one to six years.

