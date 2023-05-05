Richmond man, 81, shot and wounded during standoff with police

RICHMOND, Ind. — An 81-year-old Richmond man was shot and wounded Thursday after he allegedly pointed a gun at police officers during a standoff.

Charles R. Adams, struck by at least one bullet, was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to Reid Hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, Richmond police were sent to the 1800 block of Rich Road after gunfire was reported in the area.

They found a victim, 42-year-old Christina Reed, suffering from what was believed to be a gunshot wound. She was taken to Reid Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release issued by Indiana State Police.

Richmond police determined a suspect in the shooting, the 81-year-old Adams, had barricaded himself in a home next door, and was refusing to communicate with officers.

At some point Adams allegedly fired a gunshot at police, who "established a perimeter and evacuated nearby residences," according to the statement.

The Richmond Police Department activated its SWAT team, and asked for help from the SWAT teams of Indiana State Police and the Randolph County Sheriff's Department.

Efforts to communicate with Adams were unsuccessful. SWAT team members used "special tactics to visually locate the Richmond man within the residence," and also "deployed chemical agents."

When Adams "approached an opening" and allegedly "pointed a firearm by police," members of the ISP SWAT team fired shots at him, "striking Adams at least once," according to the release.

Five members of the ISP SWAT team were placed on administrative leave, standard procedure after a police-action shooting.

Detectives from ISP are leading the investigation into Thursday's events. They will submit evidence to Wayne County Prosecutor Michael Shipman, who will decide whether Adams' shooting was justified and also determine what criminal charges, if any, should be filed against the senior citizen.

