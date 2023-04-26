RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man is accused of holding his estranged wife and a man visiting her home at gunpoint.

Shane Dylan Newton, 30, is charged in Wayne Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness and two counts each of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and intimidation.

Newton was arrested Sunday. His accusers said he had confronted them at gunpoint in the woman's 13th Street home, and struck the man, reported to be a former boyfriend of Newton's spouse who shares a child with her.

They said Newton at one point fired a gunshot into the ceiling, and forced them into a bedroom, where he insisted they recline on a bed while he photographed them. He reportedly indicated he intended to use the photos in a planned divorce lawsuit.

While another witness indicated Newton said he was willing to "shoot it out" with officers, he surrendered without incident. He denied the confrontation with his accusers involved his use of a handgun.

As a result of his 2016 conviction for armed robbery, Newton is prohibited from possessing firearms.

The confinement charges filed against him Monday are Level 3 felonies, each carrying up to 16 years in prison, while the firearm count is a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

The intimidation and criminal recklessness charges are Level 5 felonies, carrying up to six years in prison.

The Richmond man continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Tuesday under a $100,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man accused of holding estranged wife, man at gunpoint