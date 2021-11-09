Richmond man accused of leading hourlong pursuit with stolen street sweeper

A street sweeper sits in the Whitewater River after it was stolen and driven through Richmond during an hourlong police pursuit Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man allegedly stole a street sweeper and led police on an hourlong pursuit before driving into the Whitewater River.

Sammy H. Allen, 54, has been hospitalized for treatment and observation since the Sunday morning incident, according to Capt. Curt Leverton, supervisor of Richmond Police Department's Investigative Services Division. Allen had injuries to his arm from a police K-9 and facial injuries from struggling with officers.

RPD will forward its investigation to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges. The department plans to request charges such as vehicle theft and resisting law enforcement, both as Level 6 felonies, and misdemeanors for leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving, according to a release.

The incident has received social media attention, including the posting of videos of the pursuit that wound through the city at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Black Dog Printing is advertising sale of a T-shirt with a graphic of a street sweeper and the words "Never Forget" and "11/7/2021."

Law enforcement, however, was happy there were no serious injuries during the dangerous pursuit. RPD Chief Mike Britt said Allen swerved at police cars and other motorists and that other residents joined in the pursuit, following the police cars in their own vehicles.

"It was a serious incident," Britt said Monday.

RPD responded to the 900 block of Butler Street after receiving reports of a person recklessly driving heavy machinery, the release said. The driver reportedly had struck other vehicles, although officers did not locate any damaged vehicles. The report also indicated the driver was swerving at people and driving through residential yards.

The machinery was later identified as a street sweeper stolen from a construction site along Sim Hodgin Parkway, according to the release.

Officers began following the street sweeper through the city, the release said. The driver struck a garage in the 500 block of South B Street several times, causing it to partially collapse. The street sweeper almost flipped when hitting the garage.

Law enforcement vehicles followed a street sweeper to the Whitewater River to conclude an hourlong pursuit Sunday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Because of the slow speed, the driver was able to maneuver around spike strips police set trying to disable the vehicle. At one point, the driver swerved at a police officer setting the strips, according to the release. One tire was even punctured, but that did not disable the street sweeper.

Finally, the street sweeper entered the Whitewater Gorge in the area of the Wayne County Veterans Memorial Park and drove into the Whitewater River, the release said. Allen was apprehended by a Wayne County Sheriff's Office K-9 when he fled the street sweeper on foot in the river.

One RPD officer sought treatment at Reid Health but was released to duty afterward, according to the release.

Centerville Police Department and Richmond Fire Department medics also assisted during the incident.

