Richmond man accused of menacing woman with baseball bat

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has been accused of menacing a woman with a baseball bat.

Austin Walker Field, 26, was charged last week in Wayne Superior Court 1 with attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

On the evening of Sept. 12, Wayne County sheriff's deputies were sent to a home in the 6300 block of Arba Pike where a man — later identified as Field — was reported to have struck a woman and was "chasing her around with a baseball bat."

The woman said that during a disagreement, Field "shoved in the chest, causing a red mark and pain."

She said he then began swinging a baseball bat in her direction.

A child at the house gave deputies a similar account of what had taken place.

Field maintained he at no point became violent during his disagreement with the woman. He did, however, say that she had struck him in the mouth and on the top of his head.

The Richmond man was released from the Wayne County jail, apparently after posting a $20,000 bond.

An initial hearing in his case is set for Sept. 26.

Indiana court records reflect no prior convictions for Field.

Sentencing: A 44-yearold Richmond man was sentenced last week in Wayne Superior Court 2 after pleading guilty to burglary.

Pascal Raymond Neathery II received a five-year sentence with two years and six months suspended.

He also received credit for 435 days already spent in jail.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, a count of possession of meth pending against Neathery was dismissed.

