Richmond man accused of selling drug to victim who died of overdose

Rayleigh Deaton
·1 min read

A man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after allegedly selling drugs involved in a deadly overdose, Richmond police said.

Nathaniel Quan Taylor, 26, of Richmond, also has been charged with fleeing or evading police and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the department’s Facebook post.

Officers responded to Jason Drive on June 28 after a man was found dead, police said.

Evidence was found that showed the victim had died from a drug overdose. Evidence identifying the person who sold the drugs also was recovered, police said.

The Facebook post said that on Tuesday, police apprehended Taylor after a “short foot chase.”

