Richmond man accused of shooting officer agrees to extradition

DAYTON, Ohio — The Richmond man accused of shooting Officer Seara Burton agreed Tuesday morning to be extradited from Ohio back to Indiana.

Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, appeared before Judge Dennis J. Adkins in the Common Pleas Court of Montgomery County, Ohio. He signed two documents — one for each of two fugitive cases filed against him — relinquishing his rights to contest extradition to Indiana. One case filed Monday involves Wayne County's claims for charges resulting from the Aug. 10 shooting, and the other involves the Indiana Department of Correction's claims for Lee violating parole.

Wayne County has charged Lee with three Level 1 felony counts of attempted murder for shooting Burton in the head and firing at two other Richmond Police Department officers. He is charged with four other felonies related to possessing the handgun he used and to drugs found in his scooter. Lee remains on parole after his release from the DOC on a four-year sentence for possession of a syringe and being a habitual offender.

Special messages for Officer Seara Burton have been placed next to her K-9 vehicle outside the Richmond Municipal Building.

After the court appearance, Lee was no longer listed as an inmate at Montgomery County's jail. He had been booked at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 in the jail after his release from Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Lee was wounded Aug. 10 when RPD officers returned fire. His only previous court appearance regarding charges from the shooting was an Aug. 19 initial hearing with Circuit Court Judge April Drake. For that hearing, Lee appeared by Zoom from his hospital bed.

A large photo of Officer Seara Burton and her K-9 partner, Brev, is among tributes to Burton outside the Richmond Municipal Building.

He was stopped on his scooter Aug. 10 in the 200 block of North 12th Street at the request of the Wayne County Drug Task Force. After Burton's K-9, Brev, indicated to the presence of a narcotics odor from the scooter, Burton returned Brev to their vehicle. As she walked back toward Lee, he pulled out a concealed handgun and began firing at officers.

Burton was taken off life support Sept. 1 at Miami Valley, then transferred two days later to a Richmond-area hospice facility. RPD is now providing daily Facebook updates about he condition. A Monday afternoon update, like those before, indicated there had been no change to her condition. There had not been another update by noon Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man accused of shooting officer agrees to extradition