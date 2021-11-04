Richmond man accused of taking police car now formally charged with 3 felonies in 2 states

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has now officially been charged with three felonies related to the theft of a police car that resulted in a pursuit and crash near Sidney, Ohio.

Mitchell Timothy Gard, 32, of the 4000 block of South A Street was formally charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office this week with Level 6 felony auto theft. Probable cause was found for the charge, resulting in an arrest warrant issued Thursday for Gard, according to case records.

He remains in the Shelby County, Ohio, jail where he has been lodged since his Oct. 25 arrest. A Shelby County grand jury indicted Gard on charges of third-degree felony failure to comply with police and fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He also faces a traffic citation for lack of control because of the crash.

After the indictment, Gard's case was transferred from Sidney Municipal Court to the Common Pleas Court of Shelby County. He was held on a $150,091 bond in Ohio, but that was reduced to $15,000 during an arraignment before Judge James F. Stevenson, according to the case file.

Gard's Wayne County charge carries a $12,500 bond when he is returned to the county.

Police car was at Richmond Mall

Gard is accused of taking a Richmond Police Department car from the Richmond Mall parking lot Oct. 25 while officers were on police business inside the mall. When the officers discovered the car was gone, its tracking system showed it was in Ohio.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol officer located the car as it was on the northbound Exit 92 ramp from Interstate 75 in Sidney. Gard refused to stop when the officer activated lights and siren, leading a pursuit through Sidney.

His charge indicates he drove at excessive speed, ran multiple red lights and caused a crash in Sidney. After that crash, he continued fleeing until striking a guardrail east of the city. After that crash, Gard, who was out of sight of officers, ran before he was eventually arrested.

He remains on probation from a misdemeanor domestic battery conviction that resulted from a September 2020 altercation. Gard was sentenced May 6 to 365 days with 345 days suspended to probation, and he received credit for 28 total days.

If convicted in Ohio, Gard faces sentences of nine months to three years on the third-degree felony and six to 18 months on the fourth-degree felony. In Indiana, a Level 6 felony conviction carries a standard one-year sentence with a sentencing range of six months to 2½ years.

