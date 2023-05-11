RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man faces felony charges over allegations he battered and tried to take a weapon away from city police officers.

Richmond police on Tuesday evening were sent to the eastside apartment of Fred Michael Limburg, 39, after dispatchers received a call from someone concerned about his well-being.

Limburg reportedly acknowledged to an officer that he was depressed, but became angry when he realized a second officer was also outside his home.

The Richmond man — described as "very frustrated"— then began to try to shut his front door and told officers they needed a warrant before entering.

"I advised Fred that we did not need a warrant to enter his home when he made the comments about wanting to harm himself," an officer wrote in an affidavit.

More: 81-year-old Richmond man charged with trying to kill police officers

In an ensuing struggle, one officer suffered a minor hand injury when Limburg grabbed his wrist and twisted it.

Police said Limburg also repeatedly tried to gain access to an electronic stun device, secured in an officer's holster.

He was eventually subdued and taken to the Wayne County jail.

On Wednesday, Limburg was charged in Wayne Superior Court 2 with battery on a public safety officer and attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer, both Level 5 felonies carrying up to six years in prison.

He was also charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, one a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence and the other a misdemeanor. He continued to be held in the jail on Thursday under a $25,000 bond.

Court records reflected one felony conviction for Limburg, for possession of a controlled substance in 2011.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man accused of trying to disarm police officers