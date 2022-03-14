Richmond man again sentenced for methamphetamine crimes

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has now accumulated nearly two decades in prison sentences for methamphetamine-related convictions.

Lanny G. Fultz II, 48, recently received an 11½-year total sentence from a plea agreement that resolved four cases, according to Judge Charles Todd Jr.'s sentencing order and case records. That total is in addition to an eight-year sentence Fultz received last Oct. 12.

Fultz remained in Wayne County's jail Monday awaiting return to the Indiana Department of Correction. He is assigned to the Central Office Admin Inbound facility, according to online DOC records.

The records list June 7, 2027, as his projected release date for the initial eight-year sentence. He would then serve the 11½-year sentence. If he receives maximum good-time credit, he would serve more than eight years and seven months of the 11½ years.

In the most recent sentencing, Fultz received a nine-year sentence after pleading guilty to Level 4 felony dealing methamphetamine and a consecutive 2½-year sentence after pleading guilty to Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine, according to the sentencing orders.

The plea agreement dismissed additional felony charges of Level 3 felony dealing methamphetamine, Level 5 felony dealing methamphetamine, Level 5 felony possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine and Level 6 felony possession of a syringe. A habitual offender allegation in each of the four cases was also dismissed.

Fultz has five previous felony convictions and 12 previous misdemeanor convictions.

He was already incarcerated when he was read an arrest warrant during May 2020 on the Level 3 and Level 4 felony dealing charges that resulted from a Wayne County Drug Task Force investigation. The investigation included two controlled buys that both occurred within 500 feet of a school.

Both charges were enhanced because of the proximity to the school, and one was further enhanced because the buy involved between 1 and 5 grams of methamphetamine.

The 2½-year possession sentence resulted from a case filed during September 2019 after an incident inside the Wayne County Courthouse. Fultz's jail cellmate allegedly arranged for methamphetamine to be given Fultz so he could smuggle it into the jail, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers overheard the plan while monitoring a jail phone call and stopped the plot when a small paper bundle was put into Fultz's hands while he waited outside the courtroom for a hearing.

Fultz's plea agreement dismissed two entire cases against him.

The previous eight-year sentence involved a case that charged Fultz with Level 3 felony dealing methamphetamine. Last Aug. 19, a jury acquitted Fultz of the Level 3 dealing charge, but found him guilty of a lesser-included possession charge. That charge became a Level 5 felony because of a previous dealing conviction.

A four-year sentence on the Level 5 felony was doubled because Fultz had admitted being a habitual offender. Fultz is appealing his conviction.

That case resulted from an August 2018 traffic stop of a vehicle in which Fultz was a passenger. Fultz claimed responsibility for 3 grams of methamphetamine found inside the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

