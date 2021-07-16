Richmond man allegedly assaults two police officers

Jul. 16—Jonathan Issacs, 41, Richmond was arrested on Monday by Richmond Police Department and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense), resisting arrest, third-degree assault on a police officer or a probation officer, and third-degree assault on a police officer or a probation officer (attempt).

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched to the Redi Mart on Lexington Road in reference to a man passed out in the grass. Several callers stated a man was walking around Lexington Road and was last seen at the Redi Mart.

The officer arrived and watched Isaacs lying in the bushes and screaming in the parking lot. The officer asked if he was okay.

According to the citation, the officer noted Isaacs had slurred speech and a glass bottle of alcohol in his left pocket.

Isaacs allegedly told the officer he had been drinking "a little bit." The officer believed he could smell the presence of alcohol several feet away from Isaacs, who the officer believed was unsteady on his feet.

The citation states, the officer believed Isaacs to be manifestly under the influence and a clear danger to himself.

The officer told Isaacs he was under arrest and to place his hands behind his back, but Isaacs allegedly did not listen.

The officer placed Isaacs in handcuffs and told him to walk over to get into their vehicle several times. Isaacs did not comply, and another officer helped the officer lead Isaacs to the back of the car.

According to the citation, the officer told Isaacs to get inside the cruiser multiple times, but Isaacs allegedly locked his legs and did not get in. The officer drive-stunned Isaacs in the thigh, but it allegedly did not phase him.

The officer was able to get Isaacs inside the cruiser, but Isaacs allegedly started to scream and kick the back glass. The officer repeatedly told him to stop kicking, but Isaacs allegedly continued to kick the glass.

Another officer arrived with leg restraints. While that officer was trying to put on the leg restraints, the original officer was trying to put Isaacs in a seatbelt.

The citation states, Isaacs started yelling and allegedly headbutted the officer in the forehead. The officer noted in the citation they had Isaacs' blood in their hair. He allegedly tried to bite the other officer in the arm.

Isaacs was charged and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Man charged with assault of a minor

Rodney Fowler, 43, Waco, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday and charged with fourth-degree assault with a minor injury and fourth-degree assault with no visible injury.

According to a citation, an officer responded to Gravel Lick Branch Road in regards to a domestic violence incident.

When they arrived, the officer spoke with the 17-year-old victim. They allegedly told the officer Fowler had been drinking.

According to a citation, the victim told the officer they got into an argument over comments Fowler allegedly made regarding the victim and Fowley's wife driving past his house multiple times.

The victim told the officer Fowler got into his face and pinched the victim. The victim allegedly pushed Fowler away, and Fowler allegedly came back to the victim, got in their face, and pinched the victim again. The victim allegedly pushed Fowler away then Fowler swung his fist and struck the victim in the face.

The citation states, the officer observed the victim had some swelling starting on their eye and their chest area was red.

The victim allegedly told the officer they did strike Fowler in self-defense.

The officer then spoke with Fowler's wife, and she confirmed the victim's story. A citations states, she told the officer she tried to step between the two, but when she did, Fowler allegedly hit her in the head.

The officer did not see any signs of injury; however, she stated there was a "knot" on her head and complained of pain.

The officer spoke with another juvenile who was living at the home. They stated they heard the commotion and watched Fowler pinch the victim. They allegedly told the officer a scuffle ensued.

When the officer spoke with Fowler, he denied assaulting anyone and allegedly claimed the victim blocked the door, refusing to let Fowler out of his room.

The citation states, the victim allegedly hit Fowler in the face. The officer believed Fowler did have redness to his upper eyebrow.

Fowler was charged and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Ashley Semones, 32, Berea, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified/first offense), first offense prescription of a controlled substance not properly contained, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.