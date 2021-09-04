Richmond man allegedly requested sexual video of minor

Sep. 4—EDITOR'S NOTE — The following article contains graphic depictions of sexual assault and child abuse. Discretion is advised.

A Richmond man was arrested after a juvenile told police the man allegedly requested they make a video of themselves during a sexual act.

Charles Owens, 30, Richmond, was arrested on Tuesday by the Madison County Sheriff's Office on a warrant and charged him with the possession of material depicting the sexual performance of a minor over the age of 12 but under the age of 18 (first offense).

According to the warrant, the victim was 14-years-old at the time of the allegation.

On Aug. 5, the victim was interviewed for a second time when they told police more about a sexual video on their phone. The video allegedly portrayed the victim performing a sexual act on themselves. In the initial interview, the victim said they did not send it or show it to anyone, however on Aug. 5, the victim said Owens instructed them to make the video in mid-May.

The warrant states, the victim said they told Owens about how they had been restrained in a residential treatment facility. The conversation took place in the victim's bedroom. They said they were seated on their butt with their legs outstretched at a 45-degree angle, and their head was then pushed down to where it touched the floor. The victim had allegedly joked with Owens in the position they could have performed a sexual act on themselves.

Owens then bet the victim $80 or $100 they could not, and asked the victim to perform the act in front of him. The victim refused, but Owens allegedly insisted the victim to make a video. The victim went to the bathroom, made the video, and gave their phone to Owens to view the footage of the sexual act.

Owens was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Man charged with assault and strangulation

Charles Kavanaugh, 33, Richmond, was arrested Friday by the Richmond police on a warrant and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault with no visible injury and first-degree strangulation.

According to the warrant, on Aug. 13, an officer was dispatched in reference to a domestic violence complaint.

The victim told police she had been inside her apartment with Kavanaugh, and he accused her of cheating and stealing from him. She said Kavanaugh started to push her around and then hit her a couple of times on the left side of her face.

According to police records, the victim said Kavanaugh allegedly tackled her onto the bed, moved behind her, and put his arm around her neck. She said she was unable to breathe. The victim said she tried to beg him to stop but couldn't say anything due to her restricted breathing. She said he released her after 10 seconds and then walked to the bathroom area. The victim said she used this opportunity to get away and ran out of the apartment. The victim had a scratch mark on their back and neck area, which they said was caused by Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

Tabitha Feltner, 23, Richmond, fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.