RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man appeared in court Thursday on charges he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl.

Ivan Garcia, 41, of the 1200 block of Butler Street had his initial hearing in Circuit Court. He is charged with two Level 5 felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

During the hearing, Stephen Rabe was appointed Garcia's defense counsel, and a trial was scheduled for May 3, according to case records. The hearing had been postponed Monday when Garcia informed the court he needed an interpreter.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Garcia remains in the Wayne County Jail with a $25,000 bond. He was arrested Feb. 4.

The arrest followed Richmond Police Department beginning an investigation when the accuser told her mother about the situation, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

During a JACY House interview, the accuser said Garcia inappropriately touched her in September 2021 and again in January 2022.

When interviewed by investigators, Garcia denied the girl's accusations. He agreed to take a computer voice stress analyzer test; however, the results indicated Garcia answered deceptively the three times he was asked about the accusations.

The standard sentence for a Level 5 felony conviction is three years with a sentencing range of one to six years as established by the Indiana legislature.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man appears in court on sexual misconduct charges