Richmond man arrested after alleged drunk driving incident involving stop sign

Jan. 20—A Richmond man allegedly fled the scene of an accident after a drunk driving incident involving a stop sign.

William Willis, Richmond, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid or assistance, and driving on a suspended license.

An officer with the Richmond Police Department was dispatched to the South Porter Drive area in reference to a single-vehicle hit and run collision.

After arriving on the scene, the officer allegedly saw two other officers conducting a traffic stop with Willis.

According to an arrest citation, Willis was refusing to comply with officer's requests he exit his vehicle.

A citation stated, the responding officer assisted Willis — who had blood on his face and hand — in exiting the vehicle.

Willis then allegedly said the injuries had come from "the accident."

Text in the citation stated the officer detected alcohol on Willis' breath.

The suspect also had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet.

Officers then received a call from dispatch who advised them that Willis' license had been suspended for a DUI.

Willis was read his Miranda Rights and allegedly waived his rights to speak to the arresting officer.

According to the citation, Willis said he only nicked the stop sign.

A citation stated Willis gave several conflicting statements on how much he had drank before the accident.

Willis kept shifting from "one beer" to "one glass of wine" to "two beers" when he tried to describe to officers how much alcohol he had consumed.

Willis allegedly failed his field sobriety tests and was taken and lodged at the Madison County Detention Center, where he consented to a test.

His intoxilyzer test allegedly resulted in 0.120. Willis was offered an independent blood test and allegedly declined.

A witness allegedly saw Willis strike the stop sign and saw him drive erratically.

She believed he was under the influence of alcohol and followed Willis until police conducted the traffic stop.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.